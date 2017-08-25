Leeds Festival 2017: Muse and Liam Gallagher rock the main stage

Have your say

Headliners Muse topped Friday at Leeds with a swaggering set - just after ex-Oasis man Liam Gallagjer.

Day one of music at Leeds saw a variety of acts impress.

Fizzy Blood

Liam Gallagher opened with Rock and Roll Star and ended with crowd favourite and Oasis hit Wonderwall.

Muse's Plug In Baby also had the crowd going nuts along with Supermassive Black Hole.

Stand out acts included Giggs, who brought his mix of rap and grime to a raring crowd, still buoyed by a day of sunshine.

Local Leeds band Fizzy Blood delivered a scorching punk rock set on a side stage, while comedian Katherine Ryan had punters queuing outside the Alternative Stage tent, having maxed out the capacity.

Muse on stage

Earlier in the day, Queens Of The Stone Age were revealed as the secret set. Crowd chants during No One Knows were proved plenty of fans got the memo and rocked up for their set.

On Saturday headliners include Kasabian and Fatboy Slim.