Leave your mark on the world and leave money in your will to Doncaster RSPCA

Every day, people do extreme things for good causes – sky diving, mountain climbing or marathon running to name a few.

At the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre the staff want you to know that you don’t need to go to such extremes – if you leave a gift in your will that is equally legendary.

A generous legacy two years ago allowed the charity to turn dreams into reality for their rescue animals when they built an on-site vet clinic.

Last year, a generous animal lover left the worthy cause money in her will that allowed them to improve cat intake and care facilities.

Taking place this month is ‘Remember A Charity in your Will Week’ and it is a great reminder to people how they can leave their mark on the world and their favourite charity.

A spokesman said: “It’s a common myth that you have to be wealthy to leave a gift in your Will to help us, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“After taking care of family and friends, you’ll be amazed at what one final gift, no matter how big or small, can do.

“We’re extremely grateful for all gifts left to us, as they will help us to continue our vital work caring for and re-homing local animals rescued from cruelty and neglect.

“Last year in the Doncaster and Rotherham area we re-homed over 1,000 cruelty cases.

“You can keep up to date with our Animal Centre news and hear about some of the lucky animals in their new forever homes at www.facebook.com/rscpadrb or view animals for adoption at www.rspcadrb.org.uk.”#

Taking care of your loved ones and favourite charities is easier than you think – just name your charity in your will; the official title is RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch.

Visit www.rememberacharity.org.uk for more information or speak to your professional advisor about including a charity in your will.