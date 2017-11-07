Lead stolen from Sheffield church twice in two days

Lead was stolen from a church roof in Sheffield twice in two days.
St James Church on Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse, was targeted last Wednesday and Thursday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
