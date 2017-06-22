"Lazy fat b*******" to walk "rate far" from Doncaster to Cleethorpes to raise cash for cancer mum

A determined duo who have dubbed themselves "lazy, fat b******" are to walk from Doncaster to Cleethorpes this weekend to raise funds for a mother who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time in two years.

Ben Pearce and Thomas Falcon will trek from the town to the East Coast on Saturday - and are hoping to complete the 60 mile trek in less than 24 hours.

Dubbing the event "Lazy, fat b****** walk rate far" the pair are undertaking the challenge for friend Rebekah Cole who is fundraising to pay for treatment not available on the NHS as her only hope of remission and more time with her children.

They said: "Becky has been dealt the unimaginable blow of being diagnosed with cancer for the second time in two years.

"This time the cancer is so aggressive that chemotherapy and radiotherapy are insufficient treatment.

"Her only hope of remission and more time with her children is immunotherapy - which is not available on the NHS. Private treatment in Germany is billed at around twenty thousand pounds."

The pair, who say they are walking to Cleethorpes "for a pint" added: "We've had absolutely no training preparation except for the knowledge that we managed a 50km trek several years ago at peak fitness levels.

"It's going to be brutal, but infinitesimal compared to what Becky is going through."

Becky, who has two children aged two and nine, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015 aged 37.

She underwent months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiotherapy and was thought to be on the mend but a post on a funding page said: "The cancer had returned with a vengeance.

"This time it was so severe and aggressive that within a month it had consumed half her lungs leaving her struggling to breathe. This left little hope apart from chemo to prolong her life for a short time but nothing more can be done...doctors have given up on her completely."

She is now fundraising to attend the Hallwang Oncology Clinic based in Germany which specialises in immunotherapy something unavailable in the UK.

You can support the fundraising trek HERE and donate directly to Becky's campaign HERE.