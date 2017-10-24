Law firm’s office unveiling comes with a splash of Henderson’s

Up-and-coming Sheffield artist Alan Pennington enjoyed a setting with a difference for his biggest ever exhibition.

He teamed up with Graysons Solicitors - one of city’s longest established law practices - and hung his new collection at a launch party to unveil the firm’s new offices.

Graysons Solicitors, which was first formed in 1925 and now employs around 70 staff, has moved to bigger, more modern premises at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, very near to its former Paradise Square home in the city’s professional quarter.

Scores of guests joined the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Anne Murphy, as she officially unveiled the brand new offices with walls adorned with Alan Pennington’s work – including three brand new Henderson’s Relish-inspired artworks.

The move comes at an exciting time for the six partner firm originally opened by Robert B Grayson.

Graysons Solicitors – which incorporated former neighbours, Watson Esam, into it’s practice - specialises in personal injury, medical negligence, property, family law, employment, wills, estates and trusts and elderly client services. The bigger, more flexible office space will now allow the firm to enhance its offering to existing clients, to diversify into other areas of legal services and will provide the potential to incorporate other firms into the practice.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “Paradise Square has served us well for many years but we now have a lot of new blood in the firm with exciting ideas. The move to Courtwood provides us with the platform we need to move forward with our future plans. We’re very honoured that the Lord Mayor of Sheffield and artist Alan Pennington were part of the opening celebrations.”

All guests were given a limited edition mug with Alan Pennington’s depiction of Paradise Square together with a bottle of Henderson’s Relish.

The new-look Graysons recently welcomed Chris Rodgers as the Head of Business Development, Jennifer Walker as Head of the firm’s Employment Department and Anne Rogers as Head of the Wills & Probate Department.

Chris Rodgers said: “The new offices allow us to provide better meeting areas for clients and improved working environment for staff whilist providing the flexibility to do our own in-house events like hosting Alan’s exhibition. It is a very exciting time for the firm as we look to develop the range of legal services we offer.”