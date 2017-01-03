Launching the ADAM Award for inspiring young people

A young Sheffield social entrepreneur has launched a citywide prize for inspiring young people in the city.

Adam Bradford, aged 24, is a Queen’s Young Leader who started his own business in the city at 14-years-old with the support of the BiG Challenge competition.

Adam, who suffers from Asperger Syndrome, has launched the ADAM Award for Sheffield along with his former school in Newark, which will reward young people who have shown achievement, determination, aspiration and motivation in spite of challenging circumstances.

His team is looking for an inspiring young person aged 11-19 years old who has done something extraordinary despite adversity. The winner will be announced in spring, and they will win mentoring from Adam himself, a prize donated by local businesses and a gift voucher.

Adam says the challenge is a part of his wider vision for the city: “We have some inspirational people here in Sheffield. Our local heroes are the ones who will transform our city from good to great in the coming years.”

Visit www.adam-bradford.co.uk/nominate