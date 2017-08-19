Latest victim of South Yorkshire bus vandalism declares: The only solution is to 'name and shame' culprits

Have your say

The boss of a South Yorkshire bus firm targeted by youths throwing bricks says the quickest way to put a stop to the problem is to 'name and shame' those responsible.

Graham Cooper has made the claim in the wake of the attack on one of his company's buses on Thursday.

The broken windscreen of the bus

The bus was returning to the Coopers Tours depot on the Norwood Industrial Estate when a brick thrown from the footpath smashed the windscreen.

It caused almost £2,000 damage to the bus.

Mr Cooper and another member gave chase into Killamarsh, and was able to direct police to them.

He said he saw 'about eight or 10' youths, aged about 15 or 16, when he caught up with them in the village.

Mr Cooper, one of the company's managing directors, said the only way to stop the problem, which has plagued services in Sheffield, was to 'name and shame' the culprits.

"It's everywhere, isn't it," he said.

"These youngsters today, they're unreal.

"They need to be named and shamed.

"They're all 'macho men' when there's a big group of them."

The family business has been in the area for 44 years.

Between the Grimsby and Killamarsh depots, the firm employs 50 staff.

"Everybody knows us," Mr Cooper said.

Coopers takes holidaymakers 'all over Great Britain' as well as France, Germany and Spain.

Mr Cooper, 64 and a resident of Hut Lane, Killamarsh, praised police for their response to the incident.

"The police have been brilliant," he said.

"They weren't long attending."

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to phone South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 543 of August 17.