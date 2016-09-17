Latest traffic update for Derbyshire

The latest travel update for motorists and commuters for today, Saturday, September 17, for north Derbyshire, mid Derbyshire and the Peak District.

B6418 Derbyshire - Gas main work and temporary traffic lights on B6418 High Street in Clowne at the Boughton Lane junction.

A61 Derbyshire Both ways at A6175 Eyre Street Clay Cross.

B5023 Derbyshire, roadworks, both ways between Ryder Road Middleton and Burrows Lane Middleton.

Roadworks at The Knoll Tansley and Goldhill Derbyshire

B5057 Derbyshire, both ways roadworks at Church Road Darley Dale.

Roadworks between A515 Terrace Road Buxton Town Centre and Hartington Road Buxton

Roadworks at Hucklow Edge Great Hucklow.

A6 Derbyshire both ways at A610 Ambergate.

Roadworks near B6179 Derby Road Ripley

Roadworks between Ashforth Avenue Marlpool and Lacey Fields Road Heanor.

Roadworks between Moor Lane Kirk Ireton and Benthead Lane Kirk Ireton.

Roadworks at Cantelupe Road Ilkeston.