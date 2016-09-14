LATEST: Heavy police presence in Sheffield suburb after 'serious' incident

Roads were sealed off and armed police patrolled a Sheffield suburb this morning.

Details of what sparked this morning's heavy police presence in Burngreave has not yet been revealed by South Yorkshire Police, but a number of roads were sealed off earlier today.

They have since re-opened but police activity is still underway, with activity centred around the Burngreave Road, Nottingham Road and Rock Street area.

There are a number of police cars and vans parked up and police scenes of crime experts.

Bus companies warned passengers to expect delays because of the road blocks earlier today and Travel South Yorkshire, posting on Twitter, said there had been a 'serious police incident'.

Rumours circulating on social media earlier suggested there may have been a shooting.

Police activity in Burngreave

Kaydell Brown, writing on Facebook, wrote: "Riot van, shootings, armed police, ambulance and white tent."



