Latest Derbyshire weather: Misty start with sunny spells to follow

The Met Office has forecast a misty start to today, Sunday, September 18, across Derbyshire with a dry day to follow with sunny spells.

There is expected to be low cloud, mist and fog patches, according to the Met Office, but this should lift and be followed by a warm, dry day with some sunshine.

By tonight, cloud and outbreaks of rain have been forecast moving into the west but elsewhere is expected to stay mainly dry with some clear periods at first but becoming cloudier.

Temperatures should reach lows of around 11 degrees centigrade and highs of around 19 degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.