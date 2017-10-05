The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 5 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Dean Kevin Drabble, 33, of Parke Road, Tideswell. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Also dealt with for a further original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Suspended sentence of imprisonment implemented as 12 weeks of custody.

Craig Brown, 41, of Valley Road, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £200. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Paul Wright, 56, of King George Street, Wessington. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £470 and must pay £47 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nathan Angus, 36, of Pomegranate Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Michael Griffiths, 44, of Whittington Lane, Unstone. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and not having given details failed to report the accident at a police station. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and he failed to stop. Fined £207 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Margarita Kaliabana, 26, of Olive Avenue, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving while not wearing an adult seat belt. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £62 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Samuel David Scothern, 21, of Rutland Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £170 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Adam Francis Wood, 29, of Langdale Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £432 and must pay a £43 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Deacon Conal Neil Gavins, 25, of Mulberry Croft, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Proved in absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No separate penalty.

Joan Blakemore, 72, of Hides Green, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £102 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Ian Clarke, 34, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Fined £424 and must pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Tracey Unwin, 36, of Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £438 and must pay a £43 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Theft

Shinayde Theresa Ann Strachan, 28, of Houfton Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for the offences of two shop thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing Yankee Candles which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing cleaning product, food and straighteners. Committed to prison for 15 weeks.

Michael John Weldon, 27, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of sherry. Committed to prison for four weeks. Must pay £10 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Bannister, 42, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing food items valued at £49.61 belonging to Lidl. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Assault

Brian Greenfield, 59, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 24, 2022. Must pay £250 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Lennox Lewis Boyd, 25, of Darley Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Must pay £50 compensation. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 24, 2020.

Other

Steven Paul Allen, 24, of Green Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £66 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jill Taylor, 46, of West Edge Close, Kelstedge. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Proton Persona to the value of £600. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Smith, 38, of Station Road, Hollingwood. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Armando Anthony Cervi, 44, of Old School Lane, Calow, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from a period of imprisonment by failing to reside at an approved address and attended the probation office in possession of a bladed article. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Antanas Danielius, 31, of Hambleton Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Deacon Conal Neil Gavins, 25, of Mulberry Croft, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.75grammes of cocaine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.