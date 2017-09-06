The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 7 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Christopher Andre Howell, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of attempting to steal items. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing £3 in cash and an e-cigarette. Must pay £3 in compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four Mammut jackets valued at £800. Must pay £250 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing coins or cash. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Jordan McMillan, 29, of Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty to stealing food stuffs and beverages from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, to the value of £76.56. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for three thefts from a shop, theft from a person and harassment-breach of a restraining order. No adjudication. Committed an offence during the operational period of another suspended sentence order for the offences of three thefts and a failure to surrender to court. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to a suspended sentence order imposed on April 3 of stealing a bottle of Hooch, stealing money, and stealing two sandwich wraps, stealing food stuffs and attending an address which the defendant was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to a suspended sentence order imposed on May 8 of stealing eight cans of Carling Export lager and one bottle of Herbal Schnapps, stealing a pack of chicken chunks, stealing a Bag for Life carrier bag and failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Other

Ross Stuart Beardsley, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with the notification requirements as a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offence Act by failing to notify police on a weekly basis that he was of no fixed abode. Committed to prison for six weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Christopher John Stevenson, 38, of Spring Wood Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of theft. No action taken on the breach.

Nicholas Simon Brace, 36, of Addison Street, Tibshelf. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue. Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

Leah Cara Toni Jade Hayden, 26, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue. Suspended sentence varied to six months of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement is to continue.

Lindsay Jane Wagstaff, 35, of Meynell Close, Brampton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied to included a 28 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Joshua Luke Morris, 26, of Applewood Close, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue. Suspended sentence imposed for the offences of assault by beating, criminal damage and failing to answer bail varied to a prison term of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 145 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Kieran Mark Cheal, 20, of Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order after failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue. Suspended sentence imposed for arson varied to a prison term of four months suspended for 12 months with 220 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Motoring

Mark Else, 35, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to having a vehicle registered under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act when it did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £84 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £110 costs. Pleaded guilty to having another vehicle registered under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act when it did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £84 and must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Simon Nicholas Goodman, 59, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Elliot Ross Christopher Grey, 39, of Sherwood Road, Heath Grove, Buxton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for five months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.