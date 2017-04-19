The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results - as published in the April 20 edition of the Derbyshire Times - are listed below.

Other

Karen Tuck, 35, of Queens Walk, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal a mobility scooter. Must pay £400 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for four offences of possessing class A drugs. No adjudication. Dealt with for three offences of possessing crack cocaine and one count of possessing diamorphine which were subject to the conditional discharge. Community order to last until April 9, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

John Martin David green, 60, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to being drunk in public and calling emergency services while not in need of treatment and encouraged another to do the same which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Pleaded guilty to being drunk in public and acting in a manner likely to cause alarm which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order for breaching a criminal behaviour order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of being drunk in public and using poor behaviour towards police which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Darren Snowdon, 32, of Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

Gail Christina Marshall Thomson, 46, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing food. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £5.52 compensation.

Donna Michelle Rake, 34, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Sinan Calagan, 42, of High Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to fraud by using a counterfeit Polish driving licence to get a GB driving licence. Community order to last until April 10, 2018, with 90 hours’ unpaid work. Must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Lisa Richardson, 38, of Devonshire Close, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Gary George Thompson, 38, of Sedgemoor Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being present in an area which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ben Marriott, 27, of Top Road, Calow, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity requirement.

Motoring

Louise Coxhead, 21, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Jordan Peter King, 20, of Church Street, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure that the defendant drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Andrew Alan Bradshaw, 44, of Ash Tree Close, Ashgate, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Amelia Ann Hoole, 26, of Tunstall Green, Walton, Chesterfield. Proved under the single justice procedure that she drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the single justice procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Graham Tasker, 47, of The Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ryan Robert Logan, 29, of May Avenue, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink drive limit. Community order for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to neglecting or refusing to stop when directed to do so by police. No separate penalty.

Keanu Zak Shaw, 22, of Greenacres, Hardstoft, Pilsley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martin Peter Robert Wilson, 26, of Birdholme Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Tessa Simon, 25, of Calow Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle on a road which was unlicensed. Fined £110 and must pay vehicle excise back duty of £120.84 and £85 costs.

John Michael Gratton, 38, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £511 and must pay a £51 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Ryan Dylan James, 20, of North Road, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Drugs

Luke Francis Atkinson, 23, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.91grammes of cocaine. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to its presence an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Kia Sedona and failed to stop. Community order to last until April 10, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Assault

Gavin Thomas, 37, of Rowan Long Lane, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 15 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Albert Umney, 39, of Parkside View, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Community order to last until January 11, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until April 11, 2019. Must pay £100 compensation and £620 costs.