The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 8 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Steven Stanley Smith, 36, of North Street, Riddings. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £225 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Templeman, 49, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to going on a particular street, in Creswell, which he was prohibited from doing by restraining order. Community order with a curfew with electronic monitoring for six weeks. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Admits committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for an offence of assault by beating. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months amended by extending the operational period to 24 months.

Jordan Lawrie Whitehead, 19, of Rowan Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause a police constable harassment. Community order to last until August 25, 2017, with 135 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

Ricky Lee Kemp, 27, of George Street, Langwith. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Warren, 25, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marie Taylor, 38, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for nine months.

Daniel Blaise Baker, 25, of Wordsworth Road, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he travelled on a railway without having previously paid a fare of £6.50 with intent to avoid payment. Fined £220 and must pay £6.50 compensation and a £22 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Anne Gallagher, 44, of Bank View, Main Road, Hope Valley. Proved in absence that she travelled on a railway without having previously paid her fare of £3.60 with intent to avoid payment. Fined £220 and must pay £3.60 compensation and a £22 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Carl Christopher Pepper, 33, of South Street North, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he travelled on a railway without having previously paid his fare of £6.10 with intent to avoid payment. Fined £220 and must pay £6.10 and a £22 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Carl Padley, 31, of Mayfield Drive, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Complaint for a football banning order because it is alleged the respondent has caused or contributed to violence or disorder. Football banning order made for three years.

Brian William Buckland, 64, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to threatening to burn someone’s house down with them inside. Community order with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Henry Barrett, 28, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence. Suspended sentence for the offence of assault by beating is varied to 12 weeks’ custody suspended for 18 months and must comply with an eight-week curfew.

Amey-Lou Diggins, 25, of Howells Place, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied to carry out 107 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Paul Overton, 41, of Peak View Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of Jack Daniels valued at £120 belonging to ASDA. Must pay £120 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to a second count of stealing Jack Daniels to the value of £120 belonging to ASDA. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Shaun Anton Wragsdale, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of adidas trainers and a pair of Nike trainers valued at £70.98 belonging to Sports Direct. Community order to last until August 29, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Thomas Dwyer, 38, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetic items valued at £20 belonging to ASDA. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £45 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admits failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to report to the relevant officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing groceries and electrical items valued at £308.91 belonging to Tesco. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Davey Holmes, 19, of Duke Street, Creswell. Admits failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to perform work as directed or provide proof of absence within a specified time. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing cleaning equipment, sunglasses and tools. Also dealt with for another original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing a key valued at £30. Community order to last until August 29, 2017, with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Drugs

Darren Tagg, 39, of Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.2grammes of crack cocaine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.2grammes of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. No separate penalty.

Karl Andrew Marsden, 24, of Spring Close, Renishaw. Indicated a guilty plea to producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Natalie Sarah Layton, 29, of Victoria Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £275 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Vaughan Owen Carr, 28, of Park Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident whereby damage was caused to property and failed to stop and failed to give a name and address and other details. Fined £300.

Sharon Louise Furniss, 43, of Skipper Drive, Grassmoor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Ashley Richard Arundel, 25, of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until August 30, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. Pleaded guilty to a further count of driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to a second count of driving without insurance. No separate penalty.