Last smiles for Kasabian as hundreds celebrate Sheffield youngster’s life

Hundreds of people have said an emotional goodbye to an inspiration Sheffield boy who lost his battle with cancer.

A special event to celebrate the life of eight-year-old Kasabian Newton-Smith from Parson Cross took place at the Wadsley Bridge Working Men’s Club on Halifax Road on Wednesday evening.

It followed a private family funeral for Kasabian, who was from Parson Cross.

The event was designed to be a celebration of his life, with those in attendance wearing yellow, Kasabian’s favourite colour.

Earlier in the day, motorcyclists donning yellow accompanied the youngster on his final journey.

Ahead of the event, his parents Kay and Simon said: “The family would like to thank everyone for their generosity and kind words during this sad time.

Event to remember Kasabian Newton-Smith at Wadsley WMC following his funeral

“It has been so overwhelming from everyone involved - even people who never met Kas but captured your hearts - but this was Kas, always smiling and everyone who did know him will tell you this.”

Kasabian was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was two and was given just a fortnight to live.

But he fought the illness and overcame a number of different forms of cancer, including a rare form of bone cancer, for which he was treated in America.

In 2013 he was diagnosed with cancer in his neck and spine before developing inoperable brain tumours last year.

Event to remember Kasabian Newton-Smith at Wadsley WMC following his funeral

Last month his family was advised to bring his birthday celebrations forward when his condition deteriorated.

Friends and relatives tried to fulfil his last wishes, which included a meeting with his favourite footballer - Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney.

An online campaign went viral and Rooney, who was on England duties at the time, sent him a recorded message and a signed and framed shirt.

Football clubs across South Yorkshire, including his team Sheffield United, and the country also took part in the ‘One Last Smile for Kasabian’ campaign - sending in pictures of themselves posing for the camera for him.

Event to remember Kasabian Newton-Smith at Wadsley WMC following his funeral

Blades players Billy Sharp and Chris Basham also went to visit him.

Following Kasabian’s death at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice earlier this month, Sheffield United fans paid an emotional tribute to him at their home game against Swindon Town.

There was a minute’s applause in the eight minute of the game in memory of his life.