Last few tickets remaining for Disney on Ice presents Frozen extravaganza at Sheffield Arena

Disney On Ice presents Frozen is coming to Sheffield Arena next week - and tickets are selling fast.

The show runs from Wednesday December 14 until Sunday December 18.

The four most popular Saturday/Sunday daytime performances are on their way to selling out and there are six other shows that are proving popular.

The entire Academy Award winning tale will be told live for the first time in this brand new production, capturing the dynamic between two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa.

Audiences will get to sing along with such musical masterpieces as 'Let it Go' , 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Fixer Upper'.

Families can also take part in a warm up for the show and learn the snowman dance, during the Fit to Dance pre-show.

Disney On Ice’s Fit to Dance programme aims to inspire families to have fun and be active through storytelling and dance so make sure you arrive in plenty of time to enjoy the fun.

Tickets purchased online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 are priced £20.16 - £51.52 including booking fee. Tickets purchased in person at the Arena Box Office are priced £18.90 - £48.30 including booking fee.