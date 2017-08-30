Last chance to comment on plan to fine Sheffield parents who leave cars running outside schools

People have until the end of tomorrow to have their say on plans to fine drivers who leave their car running outside Sheffield schools.

The city council is considering whether or not to punish parents who leave their engines on while waiting to pick up their children.

So far more than 1,000 people have responded to the consultation, which closes on August 31.

It asks for views on whether the council should enforce new by-laws banning idling, as recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

The aim is to cut pollution. Sheffield would be the second council to introduce fines.

Cabinet member for transport and sustainability Jack Scott said: “I'm really pleased to see that so many people have responded to the consultation and share our passion to make Sheffield cleaner and greener, and eliminate needless idling from our streets.

“Polluted air is a major public health hazard in many parts of the country, particularly affecting the very young and very old in our city.

“There’s simply no reason for drivers to leave engines idling at any time, but especially near schools, care homes and hospitals."

Visit sheffield.citizenspace.com/place-business-strategy/no-vehicle-idling to have your say.