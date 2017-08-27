Last chance to comment on new South Yorkshire council boundary proposal

Have your say

People have a week left to have their say on plans to redraw South Yorkshire council boundaries.

The Local Government Boundary Commission plans to change the wards in the Rotherham Council area, cutting the number of councillors by four to 59.

As a result there would be nine wards with three councillors and 16 with two.

The public consultation on the plans closes on September 4.

Commission chairman prof Colin Mellors said: “We are keen to hear local views about our boundary proposals before we finalise them in October

“We want to make sure ward boundaries across Rotherham reflect the identities and interests of local communities as well as delivering electoral fairness for voters.

“This is your last chance to have your say before we finalise the recommendations.”

View the proposals in full and have your say at https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/9224.