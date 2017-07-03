Last-chance for lucky South Yorkshire EuroMillions winner to claim their £1 million lottery prize

There's just one month left for a lucky South Yorkshire winner to claim their National Lottery winnings and become a millionaire.

The National Lottery publish a list of winners who have still yet to claim their prize, with millions of pounds worth of winnings still unclaimed.

On Tuesday, January 31, a lucky lottery player from Barnsley won £1 million on the UK Millionaire Maker as well as a "dip into paradise".

However, the winner has still yet to claim their mega-prize and just has until the end of this month, July 30, to take their haul.

All players of the UK version of EuroMillions are automatically entered into the UK Millionaire Maker draw, guaranteeing two players to win £1 million in every draw.

The Millionaire Maker code is automatically generated for each line of EuroMillions numbers purchased and consists of four letters and five numbers.

Each code is then entered into a raffle where two are picked at random in a standard draw to win the prize.

To win one of the guaranteed £1 million prizes, your code has to match all of the characters in the order they appear.

The Millionaire Maker codes for Tuesday, January 31 were JWPM 88292, TWPG 8449, TWPH 67991, XWPJ 18668, ZWPM 52152.