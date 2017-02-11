Large amount of dog food stolen from Chesterfield shop

Police are appealing for information after a large amount of dog food was stolen from a Chesterfield store.

It was taken from Pets at Home on the Ravenside Retail Park shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 6.

Police have released CCTV images of two individuals they want to speak to following the crime.

Police have released CCTV images of two individuals they want to speak to following the crime.

f you could help us identify them, or have any information which could help, please contact PCSO Jude Cornwall, quoting reference 17000010072