Lanes re-opened after pile-up on M1 near Meadowhall

The M1 has re-opened after a pile-up left it blocked near Meadowhall earlier today.
Three lanes were closed on the southbound stretch of the M1 between junctions 34 and 35, near Meadowhall, because of a multi-vehicle smash.
Emergency services dealt with the incident and the road has now re-opened.
