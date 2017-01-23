Search

Lane closed after lorry hits bridge on South Yorkshire motorway

A lorry struck a bridge on the M1 this morning

One lane of the M1 is closed this morning after a lorry struck a bridge.

A southbound stretch of the motorway near junction 33 at Catcliffe has been closed for emergency repairs to be carried out.

