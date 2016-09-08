Lamp made from Formula One gear box stolen from house

A unique lamp made from a Formula One gear box is among a haul of items stolen from a house in Hasland.

They were taken from a property in The Green sometime between noon and 2.30pm on Saturday, September 3.

Rolex and Breitling watches, a Bose sound unit and five motorcycle helmets were also stolen in the raid.

Derbyshire Police said a back door was forced open to gain entry to the house.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Peter Gore on 101.

