Lamb stolen from popular animal farm in Sheffield

Three youths have been spotted running down a Sheffield street with a lamb stolen from a popular animal farm this morning.

It is believed to have been snatched from the Graves Park Animal Farm at around 7am.

The youths were seen running along Hemsworth Road, Norton, with the lamb.

In a Facebook post this morning, an animal farm spokesman said: "We have just had a report of three young males running down Hemsworth Road with what appears to be one of our lambs just after 7am.

"The lamb will only survive being with mum. We are desperate for any information or help."