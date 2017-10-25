Labour launch investigation into claim Sheffield MP called constituent 'ugly bitch'

Labour has launched an investigation into a claim Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara called a constituent an 'ugly bitch'.

Mr O'Mara 'categorically denies' the claim made by his Sheffield Hallam constituent Sophie Evans about an alleged incident in March this year.

On Monday Mr O'Mara resigned from his position on the Commons Women and Equalities Committee in a row over homophobic and sexist online comments he admitted he posted more than a decade ago.

Newly revealed online comments from the same period show he also made derogatory remarks about the Spanish and Danes.

Labour said the investigation into Mr O'Mara related to allegations from this year.

Ms Evans told BBC Two's Daily Politics programme that some of the comments made to her by Mr O'Mara in March this year 'aren't broadcastable'.

"There were some transphobic slurs in there, but he called me an ugly bitch," she said.

"I just thought 'wow, he's not a very nice man' and just forgot about it.

"I knew that he was involved in politics but I had no idea at the time he was running for MP for Sheff Hallam, which is my constituency."

She added: "I just kind of thought that someone like that couldn't possibly be that heavily involved."

Ms Evans dismissed Mr O'Mara's claims that he had changed his ways in the years since his online posts, which date to the early 2000s.

She said: "Fair enough for him to have said that about 15 years ago, but he won't even acknowledge something that happened seven months ago."

A spokesman for Mr O'Mara said: "He categorically denies the latest allegations."

A Labour spokeswoman said: "The party is investigating Jared O'Mara MP in relation to comments and behaviour reported from earlier this year."

Mr O'Mara won the Sheffield Hallam seat in June, ousting former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.