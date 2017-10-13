Labour continues stronghold on Beighton with new councillor, Sophie Wilson, winning Sheffield suburb's by-election

Have your say

An English literature student will join Sheffield City Council after winning the Beighton by-election last night.

Labour's Sophie Wilson, 21 polled 1640 votes to take the by-election, over Bob McCann (899), Conservative Laurence Douglas (552), UKIP's Shane Harper (212) and Green Anthony Richard (74).

She joins ward councillors Chris Rosling-Josephs and Ian Saunders, who are both Labour councillors, to continue the party's stronghold in the area.

Miss Wilson is in the third year of her degree at Sheffield University.

She joined the Labour Party in 2015.

Miss Wilson replaces Helen Mirfin-Boukouris, who has stepped down.

The ward had a 23.78 per cent turnout.