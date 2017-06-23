Krispy Kreme announces opening date of new Sheffield store - and hundreds of FREE goodies in city centre before then

Krispy Kreme has finally revealed the opening date of its new Sheffield city centre store.

The store will open at 10am next Wednesday, June 28 in The Moor - but shoppers will be able to grab some tasty treats before then.

The new outlet will boast its own dedicated seating area – inviting shoppers to stop by, put their feet up and enjoy some sweet relief.

As well as dishing out HUNDREDS of delicious baked goods across the city in the lead up to the big day, Krispy Kreme will also be awarding the first in line with a Gold Card, which entitles the holder to a free double-dozen every month for a whole year.

Plus, the first dozen in the queue will also get their hands on a goody bag full of money can’t buy prizes.

Neil Williamson, Operations Director at Krispy Kreme, said “We’re really excited to finally release our opening date in Sheffield! The reception that we’ve received so far has been fantastic, it’s going to be a good one.”

The firm currently operates over 80 stores across the UK and also has 850 cabinets with retail partners including Tesco and service stations Moto, Welcome Break and Roadchef.