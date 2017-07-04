Know Your Neighbour: Get out in the community and help to beat isolation

A kind-hearted woman has hosted a feast for all her neighbours in a bid to help them feel less isolated, and support our campaign.

Naureen Khan organised the celebratory event at the weekend to mark the end of Ramadan - a Muslim festival which saw people refrain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk each day between May 26 June and June 2.

Eid party hosted by Sheffield Star reader Naureen Khan in support of Know Your Neighbour campaign

The party, at Sheffield Wildlife Trust, Stafford Road, Manor, was attended by people of all ages and faiths from across the community.

Naureen said: “I had a great time with my neighbours and everybody loved the idea. I got to see neighbours who I did not even know lived on my road.

“The Wildlife Trust was amazing and I must say a great thanks to all the members who attended.”

She also urged others to back our initiative, which we are running until September alongside our sister paper The Telegraph and local radio station LinkFM.

She added: “I am supporting the Know Your Neighbour campaign because I believe there is more isolation and depression in the community, partly because of people’s use of social media.

“We need to be out in the fresh air with people around us, sharing our happiness and also our sadness. Get to know your neighbour and support each other.”

The party marked the end of ‘feed your neighbour’ month and also the start of ‘help your neighbour’ - the campaign theme for July.

Elsewhere, Age Better Sheffield have shown their continuing support for the initiative by asking for residents’ help to launch their second Neighbourhood toolkit.

After creating the first of these kits for Beauchief residents in May, the charity now want people from Firth Park, Longley, Parson Cross and High Wincobank to get involved. Crafted with local residents and organisations, the kit is unique to the area in which it is delivered.

Local people share their stories, thoughts, and experiences about what it is like to live and grow older in their ward, and work with Age Better in Sheffield to create a kit to reduce isolation and loneliness in those aged 50 and over.

Neighbourhood toolkits will be designed in four Sheffield wards, and delivered to 7,000 homes in each area.

If you want to find out more or help to shape the toolkit, please e-mail toolkit@syha.co.uk, call Hannah on 0114 2900 330.

To share your photos and stories of you helping your neighbours, e-mail Rochelle.Barrand@jpress.co.uk.