Knives found during police raid of house in Barnsley

Two knives were seized during a police raid of a house in Barnsley.

Officers seized the blades after searching a home in the Don Drive area of Kendray, last week.

An investigation into concerns surrounding activity at the property is now underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have seized two weapons after carrying out a warrant in the area.

"Officers executed a warrant at an address in the Don Drive area of Kendray, acting on intelligence and concerns raised by members of the local community.

"A joint investigation with the council is now ongoing in relation to this address."