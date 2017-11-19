Knifeman with guilty conscience steals mobile phone from Sheffield resident - then bizarrely returns it back to them!

Have your say

A burglar with a guilty conscience threatened a homeowner with a knife and stole their phone - then gave it back to them!

A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Policing Team said the man entered a home in Lane End, Chapeltown, just after 10pm on Friday and "threatened the occupant with a knife before taking a mobile phone."

They added: "The offender has then returned the items and left."

This was one of several incidents reported in the north east part of the city in a 24 hour period.

A pedal bike was stolen from outside the One Stop Shop on Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, on Friday at 1.15pm.

Thieves took a black Yamaha motorbike from Pollard Crescent, Southey Green, on the same day.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could help with these incidents, please call 101.

"If you wish to report anything, please contact us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.

"You can also report incidents online at Southyorks.police.uk"