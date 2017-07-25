Knifeman arrested in Sheffield street for 'carrying drugs in sandwich box'

Have your say

A man armed with a knife was arrested in the street after police found he was carrying a sandwich box full of cannabis.

The 23-year-old man was stopped by police officers in Sorby Street, Burngreave, on Monday afternoon.

Along with the drugs, they also discovered he was carrying two knives.

He was arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply and remains in custody today while the investigation continues.

The arrest was part of the wider Operation Citadel to crackdown on street dealing in Burngreave and the Wicker area.

It comes after three people were arrested last week for drug supply offences.

The operation also aims to increase police presence in the community after a series of violent clashes between rival groups in the street recently, in which one man was shot and another stabbed.

Citadel is being led by the Sheffield North East Local Policing Team.