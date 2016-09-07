Knife-wielding woman is spared from custody

A knife-wielding woman who hurt another woman has been spared from being put behind bars.

Katherine Baxter, 20, of Carlisle Road, Buxton, waved the nine to ten inch blade after her boozed-up pals refused to leave her flat after a row, Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard.

Defence solicitor Annis Rowlands told the hearing on Tuesday, September 6, how the knife had made minimal contact with the complainant’s chin.

Ms Rowlands said there had been a row with young people in drink and they would not leave so Baxter took a knife to get them out and there was minimal contact with the complainant causing a minor injury. Baxter pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on March 6.

The probation service explained Baxter has expressed remorse and has been living with care support and is now expecting a baby. Deputy District Judge Derek French sentenced Baxter to 16 weeks’ custody suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation requirement. She was also ordered to pay £370 in costs, a victim surcharge and compensation.