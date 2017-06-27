Kind youngsters show they are good neighbours

Kind-hearted youngsters have been making and sharing food with residents in support of our Know Your Neighbour campaign.

Tanjina Khanum, aged 12, and Benul Rathnam, also 12, have both pledged their support for our initiative – which is this month focusing on the theme of ‘feed your neighbour’.

Benul Rathnam, aged 12, serves food to diners at the Park Library cafe. Benul has pledged his support to the Know Your Neighbour campaign.

Tanjina wanted to share food with people who live on the street where she lives in Swallownest after seeing elder brother Ikram Rahman giving tasty treats to neighbours last week.

The pair’s proud dad Mothiur said: “My son did it and then my daughter wanted to do it so she made pakora, brinjal bhaja, chicken nuggets with her mum. I went with her and took all the food to seven houses on our street.

“My wife was happy to cook for this campaign and she thinks it’s good way to keep peace between neighbours.

“We want to send a message to our neighbours and our city that our religion teach us how to be peaceful, make friends and help each other in bad times.

“Everyone was so happy with the food. One neighbour, Jay Raymond, said he didn’t expected anything like this and that made me sad so said I will take more food for him.

“I think sharing things like food is the best way to build trust with your neighbours so we can live life peacefully. It’s important to remember there are good people that live round you.”

Elsewhere, Birkdale School pupil Benul has been helping to prepare and serve food to elderly people who visit the Park Library cafe, Duke Street, Park Hill.

Benul said: “I saw the cafe and I decided I wanted to help. I’ve now being doing this since September last year. I go every Friday evening after school and help out between 4.50pm and 7pm - with breaks.

“It’s nice to chat to the elderly people who go there. I enjoy meeting new people and enjoy the sense of community and seeing them all talk to each other too.

“Some of them would be on their own if it wasn’t for the cafe so it’s really important. I think the Know Your Neighbour campaign is really good because it’s all about connecting people.”

n The theme for the initiative in July is Help Your Neighbour. Share stories by e-mailing Rochelle.Barrand@jpress.co.uk.