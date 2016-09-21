'Kind-hearted' boy's birthday commemorated by friends and family

Friends and fellow pupils of a boy who tragically died in his sleep took part in a commemorative litter-pick in Heeley Millennium park.

George Parsons sadly passed away at Christmas time last year and he would have been 15 years old on Tuesday, the cause of his death was unknown.

George's Mum and school friends by his memorial site in Heeley Park

His Mum, Vicky Parsons, of Artisan View, Heeley, said:

"I wanted to do something active on George's birthday, something productive. George had a real thing about litter.

it was something he was passionate about, it was something we used to do together. He hated litter.

I was just walking through the park the other day and thought, what a mess!"

George was an extremely polite and well-liked young man, a passionate rugby player and a keen guitarist, he carried himself with a kind-hearted and unpretentious manner. Described by his mum as having an 'old soul', she said he was very sensitive to other peoples problems and he could not bear to see anyone miserable.

She said: "He had an emotional maturity beyond his years."

Throughout the day friends came down to help Vicky, who started the 'pick' at Albert Road, collecting litter around all the streets leading to the park. She said: "AMEY has been very helpful, they came and collected the litter for us, we've already done a truck load and we're not finished yet. I'd like to thank Heeley development trust, they gave us some bags and the pickers, they've been really great."

After school finished, a large number of George's year at Newfield Secondary, on Lees Hall Road, showed up to get 'stuck in' with clearing up the park.

One pupil said: "We've been treating it as a competition to see who can get the most rubbish."

A memorial sculpture for George will be installed in the park by Coralie Turpin, from Persistence Works on Brown Street.

"It's going to a be giant sea pebble about two metres wide." said Vicky, who is a civil servant with a degree in Archaeology. As a young boy George used to love the camaraderie and excitement of life on an Archaeological dig and was never happier than when surrounded by students and foreign colleagues.

Vicky discovered George at 11am on Boxing Day morning, he had shown no signs of any health problems.

She said: "I didn't want to be in the house today, I needed to be out doing something, something George would have approved of."