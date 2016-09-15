Killing of two Barnsley boys to be discussed by MPs

The deaths of two Barnsley boys killed by their dad is to be discussed by MPs today.

MPs in a debate on domestic abuse victims involved with the family courts will look at the deaths of Jack and Paul Sykes, from Penistone, who perished after their dad deliberately set their house on fire.

Darren Sykes, aged 44, lured them to the attic to play with new model trains he had bought, barricaded them inside and set fire to the house.

Nine-year-old Paul died from inhaling smoke and Jack, 12, lost his fight for life five days later after suffering horrific burns.

Their dad, who had doused the house in petrol, died at the scene of the blaze in Tennyson Close in October 2014.

Mr Sykes and his wife, Claire, divorced two weeks before the fire and had been involved with the family court to discuss issues including visitation rights.