Killer driver jailed over death of man on Doncaster road

An 'irresponsible' motorist has been jailed for six years for causing the death of a man in a crash in Doncaster.

Darren Tinkler, aged 38, admitting causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision at St Mary’s roundabout on York Road, Doncaster, earlier this year.

Tinkler, of Victoria Road, Doncaster, also pleaded guilty to being uninsured and unlicensed at the time of the smash.

He also admitted to failing to allow a blood sample to be sent for analysis after the collision.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Tinkler's black Ford Mondeo crashed into a white Audi RS4 at around 6am on Thursday, March 2.

Tinkler suffered serious injuries in the collision but the driver of the other car died.

PC Dave Micklethwaite, from South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit, said: “This is a substantial sentence for a serious crime and I am pleased that Tinkler is now behind bars.

“His irresponsible and dangerous actions that morning caused the death of another man and there is sadly no conviction or sentence that will ever ease the grief of that loss for the victim’s family.

“Our thoughts are with them following this court hearing.”

Tinkler has been banned from driving for 12 years.