Killer driver jailed for two years over crash in Barnsley

A man has been jailed for two years for causing the death of a woman in a crash in Barnsley.

Ian Forward, aged 37, of Lindale Gardens, Goldthorpe, killed 36-year-old Marie Cross in a collision in Barrowfield Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, in October 2016.

He was jailed for two years and three months and handed a six-month driving ban at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to a string of driving offences, including causing death by careless driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

His victim's family sobbed and reacted with outrage at the length of the prison sentence handed down at court last Friday.

While Forward was on police bail over the fatal collision, as officers carried out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, the killer driver was arrested again after being caught driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was charged with two counts of drug driving and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 25 , where he was banned from driving for 18 months after admitting the offences.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a valid driving licence or insurance.

PC Andrew Brown, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “He gave no thought to the victim’s family as he continued to act above the law and put other members of the public at risk by committing further offences.

“This has been extremely distressing for the Miss Cross’ family, who have had to endure a lengthy investigation and I hope they are able to seek some closure from this outcome.

“I’m glad he has now been punished for his actions and I hope this demonstrates our commitment to identifying and working to bring offenders before the courts.”