Killer driver found with mobile phone in Doncaster prison

A killer driver has had six months added onto his prison sentence after being found with a mobile phone while behind bars.

Ryan Clinton, aged 24, who is an inmate at HMP Lindholme, was serving an eight-year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving when he was found with the mobile phone.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

PC Kay Knox, from South Yorkshire Police's prison investigation team, said: “Clinton, who is already serving an eight year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, has now had his prison term extended for not abiding by the law.

“Mobile phones cause major disruption within our prisons and individuals caught attempting to bring in, or use mobile phones, will be punished accordingly.

“I’m glad Clinton has taken responsibility and has been brought to justice.”