Kids hit Sheffield Hallam University campus for family fun day

More than 1,000 future students flooded Sheffield Hallam University campus on Friday for a family fun day.

From icing biscuits in the kitchen to having a go on a flight simulator and shooting basketball hoops, 1,200 youngsters tried a range of activities on the day.

Florence Buddery, five, and Isabella Marshall, six, check out the fun day

The atmosphere was 'electric', according to widening outreach and participation co-ordinator Jenny Lawton-Hunt.

"The kids are always so enthusiastic, aren't they," she said.

"It was nice for the staff to be involved in that atmosphere."

Organisers weren't sure how many youngsters would show up. Events like this are reliant on the weather and a host of other factors.

Oscar Jeffcock, seven, and Natalie Jeffcock enjoying the day.

"It could have been just a handful," Jenny said.

She was confident of the day's success.

"It's about building that bond between Sheffield Hallam and the community," Jenny said.

"Fostering that life-long love of learning."