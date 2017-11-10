KFC restaurant in Sheffield 'still serving halal chicken' after mysteriously disappearing from website

KFC have stressed customers can still get halal chicken at one of their Sheffield restaurants despite a technical fault on their website.

Currently, the restaurant on Broughton Lane is the only KFC chain serving halal chicken in Sheffield.

However, customers were sent into a panic after KFC's restaurants map revealed the closest establishment serving halal chicken was in Rotherham.

Customers can search for KFC's which are 100 per cent halal certified, have disability, a baby changing room and more features on the map.

One customer said the restaurant was 'very popular' for Muslims and that they were disappointed there were now no KFC's in Sheffield serving halal chicken.

Despite the map's omission, a spokesperson for KFC said its Broughton Lane restaurant would still be serving halal chicken, blaming the website's oversight on a 'technical fault'.