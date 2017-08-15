Key points from High Court judge's injunction ruling on Sheffield tree campaigners

A High Court judge has backed Sheffield Council's view that people protesting against tree felling inside safety barriers are breaking the law.

In granting injunctions against Dave Dillner, Calvin Payne and Coun Alison Teal, along with persons unknown, Mr Justice Males agreed that campaigners who carried out the 'direct action' advocated by Sheffield Tree Action Groups, known as Stag, were trespassing.

Police and campaigners in Chippinghouse Road.

The campaigners' argument was that the contract was unlawful, the tree felling was not part of highway maintenance, they had a right to protest peacefully, and even if their actions were illegal in the UK they had a right to freedom of expression under European law.

But Mr Justice Males disagreed. He said the council had a right to carry out highway repairs and although campaigners had every right to disagree with the policy, its tree felling and replacement programme under the Streets Ahead PFI contract with Amey was lawful.

In a 28-page written judgement handed out today, Mr Justice Males said: "I accept the council's submission that an objector maintaining a presence in a safety zone after the barriers have been erected and a notice has been displayed is committing a trespass."

He said the 'direct action' carried out by campaigners was illegal, adding: "Ultimately, what has been held to be the lawful decision of the democratically elected council as to where the public interest lies must prevail over the views of individual protesters who are not entitled to prevent the council from giving effect to its lawful decisions."

Alison Teal, Calvin Payne and Dave Dillner.

The judge also disagreed with the campaigners' lawyer John Cooper QC, who said the evidence given by the council's director of culture and environment Paul Billington was 'untruthful'.

And he criticised Mr Cooper for accusing Amey of corporate manslaughter, when no such conviction exists.

Although the judge made the point that he took no sides in the wider tree felling debate, he did see fit to comment on a number of issues raised during the three-day trial held in Leeds last month.

On witnesses who spoke in court:

The judge said Paul Billington and the three campaigners were 'honest' witnesses. Mr Billington was 'clearly a conscientious and fair-minded council officer doing a challenging job' while the campaigners had a 'genuine and passionate belief in their cause who believed strongly in the evidence which they gave'.

On the objectives of Streets Ahead:

The judge accepted Mr Billington's evidence that the council aimed to retain trees 'where possible within the financial constraints under which the council has had to operate' and that 'nobody in his team wants to fell healthy trees unnecessarily'.

He agreed that the final decisions on tree felling were made by the council and not Amey, and while there were engineering solutions outside the scope of the contract that could be used to save more trees, the council could not afford to use them.

He also rejected Mr Cooper's assertion that Mr Billington was 'effectively the puppet of Amey in rubber stamping decisions to fell trees unnecessarily and without proper consideration' as 'detached from reality'.

"The council is entitled to take account of the availability of funding within the PFI contract in making its decisions as to the applications of the six Ds criteria and is likewise entitled not to allocate further resources if to do so would mean making cuts in other budgets," said the judge.

On the Streets Ahead contract and Amey's approach:

The judge said it was 'obvious' that Amey would have entered into the PFI contract in the hope of making profit.

"Whether it was wise of the council to enter into this contract or whether the council obtained good value for money is irrelevant to the present claim," he added.

He said campaigners' suspicions that Amey alone was deciding which trees should come down were 'misplaced'.

The judge also criticised Mr Cooper for falsely alleging that Amey had been convicted of corporate manslaughter before the contract was signed, thus making it illegal.

He said raising the matter in court with no prior notice was 'regrettable', adding: "If the issue was raised in this way in order to maximise dramatic effect, it appeared from the reactions of those present in court to have achieved that objective.

"I note also that the point received considerable press publicity.

"When asked why it had not been raised before, Mr Cooper said that he had received late instructions, but that this did not dilute the fact of the conviction."

Amey had admitted breaching a health and safety offence, for which it was fined £30,000 - but this was not corporate manslaughter.

Mr Justice Males added: "In these circumstances the impression given in court was misleading and unfair."

The judge also said even if such a conviction existed it 'would not assist the defendants'.

Disclosure of the PFI contract:

Campaigners have repeatedly called for the full, unredacted version of the Streets Ahead contract to be published.

But the judge said that was unnecessary in the injunction case.

"Although the defendants have made a number of sweeping allegations about the conduct of the council and Amey, for example that healthy trees are being felled because Amey is exercising improper influence over the council with a view to illegitimate profiteering, I have found that allegation to be detached from reality in light of the evidence before me.

"A document does not become relevant and disclosable just because a party chooses to make far-fetched allegations about it."

On the Independent Tree Panel

The tree panel, or ITP, was set up in response to public concerns about felling in October 2015. It has now finished its work, having looked at 788 trees and recommending 316 should be retained. The council has sided with the ITP on 73 occasions.

The judge accepted the initial announcement of the panel could have 'led people to expect greater scope for change of mind on the part of the council than was in fact the case'.

But he added: "While there is some force in their criticisms of the process, it did at least give those most affected, the residents of the particular streets concerned, some opportunity to have a say."

On discussions between the council and campaigners:

The judge recognised that an 'impasse' had been reached with no agreement reached despite 'many meetings'.

"Those who object to the felling of healthy trees regard the council as having adopted an intransigent and bullying position because it is unwilling to adopt any of the alternative unfunded solutions," he said, while on the council, he added: "Having heard the objectors' objections and despite the strength of their views, it has now made its decision that the tree felling programme must be completed."

On the protests:

The judge said he and the council accepted that protests had at all times been peaceful.

He referred to evidence that 329 of 427 attempted tree fells in June this year had to be abandoned because of protests.

He said some protesters were known, while some wore masks.

And he accepted that the council acknowledged protesters' beliefs that the felling was 'inappropriate, unnecessary and unjustified' were 'genuinely held'.

"In these circumstances it is clear that, unless restrained, the direct action will continue for the forseeable future, or at least until such time if ever as the council adopts a different approach."

Later, he added: "The defendants and their supporters do not like and are entitled not to like the decision which the council has reached. They are entitled to think it is wrong-headed, foolish or even intransigent.

"However, it cannot sensibly be denied that the council has considered the defendants' views and has not accepted them.

"Despite this, the defendants and their supporters intend to continue the direct action indefinitely. Thus a protest which may have begun with a view to causing the council to think again has now become an attempt to prevent the council indefinitely from carrying out work which it considers to be in the public interest."