Key milestones in the Hillsborough fight for justice

As prosecutors prepare to announce their decisions on whether individuals or organisations will face charges over the Hillsborough disaster, here are the milestones that ended in an inquest jury deciding that the deaths of 96 football fans were unlawful.

* April 15, 1989 - Ninety-six football fans were fatally injured in a deadly crush as Liverpool played Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground.

* April 1989 - Lord Justice Taylor was appointed to conduct a public inquiry into the disaster, with the West Midlands Police force later instructed to examine the role of their South Yorkshire counterparts.

* August 4, 1989 - An interim Taylor Report into the disaster was published after the submission of 3,776 written statements of evidence, 1,550 letters, 71 hours of video footage and the oral evidence of 174 witnesses.

* January 1990 - The full Taylor Report found the main reason for the disaster to be the failure of police control and the decision to open Gate C without blocking the tunnel to central pens, calling them 'blunders of the first magnitude'.

* April 18, 1990 - South Yorkshire Coroner Dr Stefan Popper began the first inquests into the deaths in Sheffield.

* March 28, 1991 - After the longest inquest in British history to date, lasting 90 days, a verdict of accidental death was returned by a majority verdict of 9-2.

* November 1991 - Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, who was in charge of the police operation on the day of the disaster, resigned on a police pension due to ill health.

* March 1993 - Families of the 96 football fans sought a judicial review of the inquest, which was initially dismissed, then appealed, then rejected by the Royal Courts of Justice, which ruled the original inquests should stand.

* May 1997 - New Labour government Home Secretary Jack Straw appointed Lord Justice Stuart-Smith to conduct a 'scrutiny of evidence', but he concluded new inquests were not warranted.

* November 2006 - Anne Williams, whose son Kevin, aged 15, died in the disaster, submitted her case to European Court of Human Rights.

* March 2009 - The ECHR ruled Mrs Williams' case should have been lodged earlier and was 'out of time'.

* April 15, 2009 - Minister Andy Burnham was barracked while speaking at the 20th anniversary memorial at Anfield. He raised the matter at Cabinet and three months later the Home Office announced full disclosure of all information to be looked at by an Independent Panel.

* September 12, 2012 - A Hillsborough Independent Panel report was critical of blame put on to fans for the disaster. Prime Minister David Cameron offered in the Commons a 'profound apology' for the 'double injustice'.

* October 12, 2012 - The Independent Police Complaints Commission launched its biggest ever investigation into the police in the UK, centred on officers' conduct over Hillsborough.

* December 19, 2012 - The High Court quashed the accidental death verdicts in the original inquests and ordered new ones. The same day, Home Secretary Theresa May announced a new criminal probe to investigate 'all of the people and organisations involved - before, on, and after' the disaster.

* March 31, 2014 - New inquests began in Warrington.

* April 26, 2016 - The inquest jury delivered its verdict, and found that the 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed. It found that blunders by South Yorkshire's police and ambulance services 'caused or contributed to' their deaths, and exonerated Liverpool fans of wrongdoing. South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable David Crompton admitted the force got the policing of the match 'catastrophically wrong' and 'unequivocally' accepted the inquest jury's conclusions.

* April 27, 2016 - Mr Crompton was suspended in the wake of the Hillsborough inquest findings by South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings. Dr Billings said there was 'clearly a difference of perception' between Mr Crompton and the families of the victims in relation to questions being asked over whether the fans were to blame.

* June 28, 2017 - The Crown Prosecution Service is set to announce its disaster charging decisions. Prosecutors have been examining files after investigators identified 23 criminal suspects over the disaster.