'Kenny the Machine' completes gruelling Austrian Ironman for Sheffield cancer charity

A Sheffield athlete has finished the Austrian Ironman in aid of Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity.

Kenny Hunter finished the gruelling event - 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26 mile run - in 11 hours, 26 minutes and 56 seconds, on Saturday.

Mr Hunter is approaching the £1,000 mark on his Justgiving page. So far, he has £827 in the kitty.

The Sheffield train driver and part-time gym instructor, whose nickname is Kenny The Machine, finished a respectable 1129th in the race.

