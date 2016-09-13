Kennedys partners with BBP law school

International law firm Kennedys has selected BPP University Law School as its provider for six new solicitor and 16 paralegal apprenticeships.

Apprentices will work in one of Kennedys’ national network of offices including London, Chelmsford, Cambridge, Sheffield, Manchester, Taunton and Birmingham.

Those starting the new Solicitor Apprenticeship will have the opportunity to qualify as a solicitor and be awarded an LLB in Legal Practice. BPP is one of the first universities to offer this six-year programme, which will be available across its law school sites.

These new ‘trailblazer’ apprenticeship standards have been developed by a group of leading law firms, including Kennedys, to ensure that all students have the required skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s legal services market.

Caroline Wilson, Kennedys’ HR director, said: “The new solicitor apprenticeships provide personal development as well as a route towards the highly valued qualification as a solicitor for those of our current apprentices who have demonstrated capabilities.”