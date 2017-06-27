Keeping activity up!

As Move More Month nears the end, organisers are encouraging the people of Sheffield to get on their feet and clock up those final all-important active minutes.

There are plenty of activities still happening all over the city for families to get involved with, including discounted family swimming sessions, fitness activities and free organised Outdoor City runs. There is something for all ages and abilities, so what are you waiting for? Let’s all help Sheffield to smash its target of 10 million active minutes during Move More Month – we can do it! Visit www.movemoresheffield.com for details.