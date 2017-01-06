Keep sexual health in the clear this New Year

Sexual Health Sheffield are encouraging people in the city to add ‘get regular STI check-ups’ to their list of New Year’s Resolutions.

The team, based at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, are encouraging people of all ages to regularly take advantage of their free, confidential service.

Sexual Health Sheffield provides testing and treatment for all sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea.

Dr Karen Rogstad, consultant physician at Sexual Health Sheffield, said. “Many people make New Year’s resolutions to eat healthily, give up smoking, lose weight or keep fit - why not add getting the all-clear on your sexual health to that list?

“Screening is vitally important as early detection can prevent most STI’s turning into something really nasty. And in many cases, such as the common infection, chlamydia, people don’t have any symptoms.”

Chlamydia, which is easily treated with antibiotics when caught early, is the most common STI in the city and also thought to be the leading cause of infertility in women if left un-treated.

The confidential consultant-led service, which is part of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, has been designed to respect individual’s privacy and dignity - including having separate waiting areas for males and females.

Dr Rogstad added: “We also offer a postal kit service for chlamydia/gonorrhoea screening in which we send a self-testing kit to your home.

“You provide a urine sample or self-taken vaginal swab and post it back to us and we contact you with your results. It really couldn’t be simpler!

“Every time you have unprotected sex with a new partner you should be getting tested to protect yourself and any future partners.”

Call the clinic on 0114 2268888 if you would like any further details or wish to book an appointment.

Alternatively, follow @SHSheffield on Twitter to find out where Sexual Health Sheffield’s outreach workers are offering STI screening including rapid HIV testing.