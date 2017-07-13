Judge warns “nightmare” neighbour he still faces custody and a town ban

A menace who has made his neighbours lives unbearable has been told he faces a custodial sentence and a possible ban from his home town.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, July 7, how Mohammed Dar, 55, of Ley Gardens, Alfreton, has hounded couple Louise Mountford and Andrew Phillips, of nearby Ley Avenue, and other neighbours after committing offences dating back over five years.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Dar is due to be sentenced for his latest offences of breaching a restraining order by loitering in the street near Miss Mountford’s home and for breaching an ASBO by setting up fake Facebook accounts in his neighbours’ names and harassing them by claiming they were persecuting him as an Asian.

Prosecuting barrister Abi Joyce said: “There is no doubt his behaviour has caused considerable upset and distress to those targeted.”

Dar was originally given a restraining order and an ASBO after committing previous offences involving tormenting Miss Mountford with references to murdered soldier Lee Rigby and after he walked into the New Life Church, at Alfreton, dressed like a terrorist and slow-clapped a Remembrance parade.

He was found guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour after the Remembrance offences and was found guilty of stalking Miss Mountford. Dar also has previous convictions for making a grossly offensive communication and for two counts of making a malicious comment.

Miss Joyce outlined Dar’s various previous convictions from August 2012 for harassment, public order offences, sending indecent or grossly offensive communications, as well as the various custodial sentences he has received and the imposition of a restraining order and an ASBO.

And during his latest offences, the defendant was found guilty of breaching a restraining order by loitering outside his home near Miss Mountford and Mr Phillips’s property during a Christmas parade on December 13, 2016.

Dar also admitted committing harassment by setting up fake Facebook accounts between November and December, 2016, and therefore breaching his ASBO.

Miss Joyce said there were fake Facebook references to Andrew Phillips claiming he had viciously assaulted an Asian and to Louise Mountford claiming she and Mr Phillips had been persecuting an Asian neighbour.

The court heard how other Facebook threads from these fake accounts were also aimed at other neighbours.

Andrew Phillips stated: “Due to Dar’s behaviour to me and my family it feels like I am living a constant nightmare and I don’t know what he will do to my family.”

He added: “I am in a position where I am not able to keep living at my address because of the distress and stalking of my family. I feel I am not safe because Dar breaks his order. I am physically and emotionally drained.”

Louise Mountford stated that she and her family have been living in fear.

Daniel Church, defending, argued the behaviour of some of Dar’s neighbours also has to be considered.

He said Andrew Phillips received a caution in April, 2014, for assaulting Mr Dar and that Mr Dar has made complaints to police about his neighbours.

Mr Church added another neighbour assaulted Mr Dar in May, 2011, and this was dealt with by restorative justice and a further neighbour spat at him and received a caution.

Miss Joyce conceded warnings and reprimands have had to be issued to some of Mr Dar’s neighbours but she stressed these are people at their wit’s end and they have to be viewed within the background of the defendant’s behaviour.

Judge Jonathan Bennett accepted that between May, 2011, and April, 2014, there had been a series of incidents which police investigated and they dealt with various neighbours with cautions, fixed penalties and restorative justice.

However, he said he is likely to impose a prison sentence on Dar who has already been remanded in custody for 23 weeks for the latest harassment offence and for the breaches of his restraining order and the ASBO.

Mr Bennett added he will also still be considering a further restraining order banning Dar from Alfreton and from contacting various neighbours.

Judge Bennett further adjourned the case until July 19 for sentencing.