Judge orders dog who attacked man in South Yorkshire street to be destroyed

A judge has made an order for a Pitbull Terrier to be destroyed, after it attacked a South Yorkshire man, who had to climb on to a car roof to escape him, in the street.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how on October 29 last year, Roy Rees' brother, Dale, came to visit him at his home address with a friend.

Prosecuting, Hannah Walker, explained how shortly after arriving at the property a disagreement broke out between Rees, 30, and his brother.

"The defendant punched him in the face. They headed out on to the street, having both exchanged blows," said Ms Walker.

She added: "The defendant had been making threats saying 'I'm going to kill you' and was heard calling for the dog.

"The dog, which is called Doobie, came out on to the street and bit the complainant [Dale]. He had to flee the dog by getting on top of a parked vehicle."

Ms Walker told the court that Dale was left with a number of injuries following the incident, and the vehicle he climbed on to in order to make his escape was also damaged.

She added: "Dale has asked if his brother can be banned from owning a dog, given the way the dog was effectively set on him."

Doobie is a Pitbull Terrier, which is a banned breed in the UK.

Rees, of Pond Street, Barnsley pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a prohibited dog during Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

Defending, Richard Jones, said Rees had been given Doobie when he was a puppy by a friend who said he would drown him and the rest of the litter of puppies if he could not find owners for them.

Mr Jones added that Rees was a responsible dog owner who took Doobie to see a vet on a number of occasions, and never been informed that Doobie was a banned breed.

He said: "Mr Rees says that Doobie is a family dog. In two-and-a-half years he has never had any difficulties with it."

Recorder Ray Singh sentenced Rees to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered for the dog to be destroyed.

He explained: "The mere breed of this dog makes it dangerous, and it caused injury.

"I shall make a destruction order."