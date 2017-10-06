Jordan Hill murder: Drug buyer heard 'scream from depths of fear' as Sheffield dad stabbed to death

A young Sheffield dad stabbed to death in his home was heard pleading with his attacker before letting out an ‘awful scream’, a court heard.

Floral tributes at the scene close to Mr Hill's Southey Avenue flat

Bradley Onfroy, aged 32, is accused of killing 21-year-old Jordan Hill by stabbing him multiple times inside his Southey Avenue flat before he took around £300 of drug money.

Witness Christopher Rodgers told police he bought drugs from Jordan Hill moments before the attack took place on the evening of March 23, 2017, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The witness said he tried to save the father-of-one’s life and attempted CPR.

Mr Rodgers told police he saw a man on a ‘scrambler bike’ at the window and a ‘black lad’ behind him at the rear of Mr Hill’s flat where he sold drugs from a back window.

Police on the scene outside Mr Hill's flat

The witness said that the ‘black lad’ let him go in front of him in the queue

“I knew Jordan quite well,” Mr Rodgers said.

“I got the drugs off him and started to walk off adjacent to the flat. Then I heard a commotion, an argument behind me. I looked round and I saw the window pulled up.

“I thought it was a robbery. I heard Jordan say something like: ‘You’ve got it all, just take it, you don’t have to do that’.

“Then I heard an awful scream, a sort of scream you don’t want to hear. It was a scream from the depths of fear.”

Mr Rodgers said he found the 21-year-old ‘lying on his stomach’ in the bathroom and said there was ‘blood everywhere’.

“I couldn’t find a heartbeat, I told Jordan’s girlfriend to ring an ambulance. I started CPR and I can remember shouting ‘Don’t die on me Jordan’.

“I couldn’t bring him back, he was dead. There was nothing I could do. I couldn’t save him.”

Mr Rodgers, a mechanic, said he saw a silver Vauxhall Corsa parked outside Mr Hill’s flat and added it looked ‘odd’ as it had a dent on the ‘offside front’.

He told police the attacker fled at speed in the car shortly after the incident.

“In hindsight, I know now he was waiting to go at him. He let me go in front of him so there wouldn’t be any people around,” said Mr Rodgers.

“He drove off at speed. I heard the car wheels spin. I should’ve got the registration number but I wasn’t thinking about that at the time.”

Onfroy, of no fixed address, denies one count of murder and one count of robbery.

The trial, due to last two weeks, continues.