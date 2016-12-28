Join the Ranger Tots

The Christmas break is the perfect time to get all togged up and head out for some festive adventure!

The National Trust is looking for all-weather adventureres, mini explorers and intrepid tots to take part in its Ranger Tots activity morning, on Thursday December 29, from 10am to 12pm.

Pre-school children and their adults will take part in hands-on, outdoors, wildlife themed activities.

Meet at Barbrook Cottage, just off Owler Bar roundabout for the session, which costs £4 a child, and £3 for each additional child. Call 0114 2891543 to book.